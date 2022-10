Forsberg (undisclosed) didn't skate Monday morning and his availability for Ottawa's game against Dallas is questionable, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg was seen on the ice chatting with goalie coach Zac Bierk, but left shortly afterward. Ottawa has called up Kevin Mandolese from the minors as a potential replacement on the roster for Monday's contest. If Forsberg is unavailable then Magnus Hellberg could make his season debut between the pipes versus the Stars.