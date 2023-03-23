Forsberg (knees) will miss the remainder of the regular season, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Forsberg suffered MCL tears in both knees Feb. 11 and it is no surprise that he will miss the rest of the regular season as he was expected to miss 2-3 months. Forsberg ends the season with an 11-11-2 record, as well as a 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage. Forsberg is expected to be in the mix next season for starts with the Senators, as he still has two years remaining on his contract.