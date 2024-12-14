Forsberg won't start at home versus the Penguins as previously reported, with Linus Ullmark instead getting the nod, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. The team later reported that Forsberg sustained a minor injury prior to the pregame warmup.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Forsberg's absence will be covered by an emergency backup goaltender. Ullmark will start both halves of the Senators' back-to-back, while Forsberg will have to wait for another chance to end a skid that has seen him lose four of five starts with 16 goals allowed in that span.