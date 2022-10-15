Forsberg will start Saturday against Toronto, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Forsberg stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 4-1 loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Toronto has one of the best offenses in the league, so Forsberg has a tough assignment ahead of him.
