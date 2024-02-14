Forsberg allowed three goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets.

It wasn't a strong start for Forsberg as Dmitri Voronkov scored on only the second shot of the game on a pass from Kent Johnson. The Senators responded with four consecutive goals to give him a cushy lead but the Blue Jackets would just not go away. They fired 34 shots in the final two frames alone and made the game close with two more goals to get within one. Forsberg continued to answer the bell, kicking aside the final 22 shots sent his way to secure the win as he finished with a .925 save percentage. The Senators look to make it five consecutive wins when they face the Ducks on Thursday at home.