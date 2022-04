Forsberg turned aside 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

The 29-year-old couldn't drag the Senators into the playoffs, but he still helped stabilize the team's situation in the crease, going 7-3-1 in April despite a 3.07 GAA and .912 save percentage. Forsberg's career-high 22 wins on the season could give him a leg up on the No. 1 job heading into 2022-23, as might the three-year contract extension he signed in March.