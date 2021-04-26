Forsberg (lower body) won't play Monday against the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Both Forsberg and Matt Murray (lower body) will be sidelined for this one, though Garrioch notes Murray's absence is expected to linger a bit longer. Marcus Hogberg is the top healthy goalie left in Ottawa, though Forsberg would likely take over as the No. 1 option if he can return before Murray does. Forsberg's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Vancouver.