Forsberg (lower body) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus the Kings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coach D.J. Smith said that Forsberg is very close to being cleared. The Senators netminder also didn't dress Friday versus Anaheim. Cam Talbot will start Sunday's game and Kevin Mandolese will fill in again as the backup goalie.
More News
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Steady in relief outing•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Gets pulled in second period•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Faces Devils•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Tops Sabres to snap skid•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Starting versus Buffalo•