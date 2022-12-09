Forsberg allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Forsberg didn't allow a goal in a relief outing versus the Kings on Tuesday, but he couldn't carry his fortunes over into his second start in three games. Three of the Stars' four goals came from defensemen, including two from Miro Heiskanen, one of which Forsberg would likely want back after it squeaked between him and the post. For the season, the 30-year-old netminder is 5-7-2 with a 3.24 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 16 appearances. The Senators' next game is a favorable matchup versus the Predators on Saturday.