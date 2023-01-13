Forsberg allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Forsberg and the Senators never played from behind, but the Coyotes made it close a few times. This was a solid bounce-back outing for the 30-year-old goalie, who gave up three goals on five shots to the Kraken in his last appearance. He improved to 8-8-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Senators' road trip continues Saturday against the struggling Avalanche.