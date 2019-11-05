Senators' Artem Anisimov: Activated off IR

Anisimov (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, per the NHL's official media site.

Anisimov's activation all but confirms that he'll return to the lineup against New York. The 31-year-old vet, who's picked up one goal in five games this campaign, is expected to slot into a bottom-six role Tuesday, centering Tyler Ennis and Bobby Ryan on Ottawa's third line.