Senators' Artem Anisimov: Ascends to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Anisimov was promoted to Ottawa's active roster Friday.
Anisimov hasn't cracked the Senators' lineup since March 10. He's picked up four points in 14 games this campaign.
