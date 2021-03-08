Anisimov (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Head coach D.J. Smith made it clear that Anisimov's injury is minor. Nevertheless, Matthew Peca will draw into the lineup in Anisimov's place Monday. The 32-year-old Anisimov's next chance to play is Wednesday's rematch against the Oilers.