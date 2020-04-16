Senators' Artem Anisimov: Cleared to play
Anisimov (upper body) will be ready to go should the NHL regular-season resume, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With the Senators struggles this year, Anisimov won't be seeing any additional action in 2020-21 if the league jumps right into the postseason. Prior to the shutdown, the center garnered 15 goals and five helpers in 49 outings, his lowest point total since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.