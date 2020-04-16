Senators' Artem Anisimov: Cleared to play

Anisimov (upper body) will be ready to go should the NHL regular-season resume, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

With the Senators struggles this year, Anisimov won't be seeing any additional action in 2020-21 if the league jumps right into the postseason. Prior to the shutdown, the center garnered 15 goals and five helpers in 49 outings, his lowest point total since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.