Senators' Artem Anisimov: Closing in on return

According to coach D.J. Smith, Anisimov (groin) could be ready to return as soon as this weekend, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Anisimov has been sidelined for nearly three weeks due to a groin injury, but the veteran pivot appears to finally be closing in on a return. Once he's given the green light, the 6-foot-4 Russian will return to a bottom-six role and a spot on one of Ottawa's power-play units.