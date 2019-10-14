Senators' Artem Anisimov: Considered game-time decision
Anisimov (lower body) is a game-time call for Monday's game against the Wild, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Initially deemed unlikely to play, coach D.J. Smith shed more optimism on Anisimov's chances of suiting up. The Senators recalled Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz from AHL Belleville to add depth while Mikkel Boedker is expected to center a middle-six line in his place.
