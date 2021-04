Anisimov collected three assists and four shots with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

That performance came out of nowhere. Anisimov, just promoted from the taxi squad Friday, put together his first multi-point game of the season with assists on a pair of Evgenii Dadonov goals and a single tally by Alex Formenton. The 32-year-old Anisimov had just two goals and two assists in 14 games entering the night and was in the lineup for the first time since March 10.