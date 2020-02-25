Senators' Artem Anisimov: Draws power-play helper
Anisimov produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Anisimov set up the latter of Connor Brown's two goals in the game. The Russian forward has just five assists to go with 13 goals in 45 contests this year. Anisimov is on pace for his worst offensive season since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign.
