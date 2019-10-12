Senators' Artem Anisimov: Exits with injury
Anisimov suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against the Lightning and won't return.
Anisimov will likely be evaluated following the game to see if he has a chance to play Monday versus the Wild. He's had a bumpy start to the year with just one goal and a minus-6 rating over four games.
More News
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Traded to Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Garners assist•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Plucks apple•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Snaps goal drought•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores twice in high-scoring affair•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Buries shorthanded goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.