Senators' Artem Anisimov: Game-time call Monday

Coach D.J. Smith said Anisimov (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Stars.

While Smith leaves the door open for Anisimov's return, he also said Mikkel Boedker will slot into the lineup, so it's tough to see where Anisimov would fit in. Nevertheless, the final verdict on his status should be revealed when the Senators take warmups at 8:00 p.m. ET.