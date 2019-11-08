Senators' Artem Anisimov: Headed for long-term absence

Anisimov will be sidelined for an extended period of time due to a groin injury and has been placed on injured reserve, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anisimov returned from injured reserve just Tuesday after dealing with a lower-body issue, which may have been the same groin problem that will send him to the shelf moving forward. The Senators were rostering 14 forwards even with Anisimov, so the team won't be forced to make a move to cover his spot.