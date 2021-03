Anisimov was placed on waivers by the Senators on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Anisimov missed the last seven games due to an upper-body injury. He was activated from injured reserve Sunday. The 32-year-old produced four points through 14 games before that injury. He likely won't be claimed on waivers because he carries a $4.55 million cap hit, but he'll be eligible for the taxi squad once he clears.