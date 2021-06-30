Anisimov scored nine points in 20 games for Ottawa, with the majority coming on helpers.

Anisimov had a cap hit of $4.5 million in 2020-21, making it unlikely the Senators will ask him back unless they need to get to the salary floor. Anisimov has been the subject of KHL rumors, but agent Todd Diamond has said Anisimov's plan remains to play in the NHL in 2021-22. If he does stay in North America, a move elsewhere could get his assist numbers back to the point where he could be a decent contributor as a cheap option in daily leagues.