Senators' Artem Anisimov: Likely to sit Monday

Anisimov (lower body) isn't expected to play in Monday's game against the Wild, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators tipped their hand that Anisimov would likely be unavailable Monday when they recalled forwards Jordan Szwarz and Nick Paul from AHL Belleville earlier in the day. For the moment, Anisimov is being viewed as day-to-day and could be ready to go for Thursday's contest versus Vegas.