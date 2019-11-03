Senators' Artem Anisimov: Makes road trip
Coach Pierre Dorion said Sunday that Anisimov (lower body) skated Sunday and is expected to join the team in New York ahead of their game against the Rangers.
Anisimov has missed a total of seven games this season with the lower-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, could be nearing a return as early as Monday. It was announced Sunday that the Senators could be without top-line center Logan Brown (upper body) for multiple games, so Anisimov's return would be a huge lift for the forward group.
