Senators' Artem Anisimov: No points in return
Anisimov (lower body) had two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
The Russian forward was on the ice for the Senators' lone goal, scored by Vladislav Namestnikov, but he didn't get his name on the scoresheet. Anisimov figures to skate in the bottom-six for now as he works back up to full strength.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.