Senators' Artem Anisimov: No points in return

Anisimov (lower body) had two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The Russian forward was on the ice for the Senators' lone goal, scored by Vladislav Namestnikov, but he didn't get his name on the scoresheet. Anisimov figures to skate in the bottom-six for now as he works back up to full strength.

