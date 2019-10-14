Senators' Artem Anisimov: Out for Monday's game

Anisimov (lower body) won't play in Monday's game against the Wild, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Jordan Szwarz will enter the lineup to provide depth while Chris Tierney and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will center the second and third lines, respectively. Anisimov will look to return Thursday against the Golden Knights.

