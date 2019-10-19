Senators' Artem Anisimov: Out Saturday
Anisimov (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes.
Anisimov will miss his third game with a lower-body injury. The Senators' forward had a shot to face the Coyotes, but the team ultimately decided it wasn't worth the risk and decided to hold him out. Anisimov will now target Monday's game in Dallas for a return. He has a goal in four games this season but is a minus-6.
