Senators' Artem Anisimov: Out Saturday

Anisimov (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes.

Anisimov will miss his third game with a lower-body injury. The Senators' forward had a shot to face the Coyotes, but the team ultimately decided it wasn't worth the risk and decided to hold him out. Anisimov will now target Monday's game in Dallas for a return. He has a goal in four games this season but is a minus-6.