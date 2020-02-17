Senators' Artem Anisimov: Plays OT hero
Anisimov scored in overtime to lead his team to a 4-3 win over Dallas on Sunday.
In overtime, Anisimov was the beneficiary of some hard work on the part of teammate Brady Tkachuk and wound up scoring on a breakaway, courtesy a nifty backhand finish. The goal was Anisimov's first game-winning goal of the season and gives the forward 11 goal,s and 15 points, in 41 games in 2019-20.
