Senators' Artem Anisimov: Poor production
If the regular season does not resume, Anisimov (upper body) has failed to play in 50 games for the first time in seven years, and it showed up in his scoring totals.
Injuries knocked him out of the last four games, but he did match his goal numbers from last year. At this point in his career, the soon-to-be 32-year-old is a 15-to-20 goal scorer who will provide assists as well as goals when he's on a good team and will only provide goals when his team isn't up to par. As the Senators are rebuilding, Anisimov is strictly a lower-end goal scorer at this point.
