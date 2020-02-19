Senators' Artem Anisimov: Pots two goals in win

Anisimov posted two goals -- one on the power play -- on five shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Anisimov scored twice over a span of 2:24 in the first period. Although he resides in the bottom six, the 31-year-old has registered four goals and a helper over nine February games, and he now has 13 goals through 42 games. A new career high in the category is attainable, but it's unlikely he continues to score at a 28.1 percent rate for the rest of the season.