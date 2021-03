Anisimov (upper body) practiced with the team Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anisimov skated with the extras during line rushes, but he's certainly making progress toward a return. The 32-year-old's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Canadiens. Outside of deeper fantasy formats, fantasy managers shouldn't be monitoring Anisimov too closely, as he has produced just four points and 19 shots on net through 14 games this year.