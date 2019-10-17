Senators' Artem Anisimov: Remains unavailable

Anisimov (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Vegas, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anisimov will miss a second straight game Thursday, and at this point it's impossible to predict when he might be ready to return, as the Senators have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery. Jordan Szwarz will continue to fill in on the fourth line until Anisimov is cleared to rejoin the lineup.