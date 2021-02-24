Anisimov was promoted to Ottawa's active roster Wednesday.
Micheal Haley was demoted to the taxi squad in a corresponding move, so Anisimov appears to be on track to return to the lineup Thursday against Calgary. He's picked up one assist in seven NHL appearances this season.
