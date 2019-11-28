Senators' Artem Anisimov: Returns to practice
Anisimov (groin) was practicing in a normal jersey Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
There is optimism that Anisimov will be able to return for Friday's game against the Wild after an absence that has lasted nearly three weeks, and his return to practice is an encouraging sign regarding his status. The 31-year-old has totaled two points and two hits over seven games this season.
