Senators' Artem Anisimov: Salvages loss with goal
Anisimov scored an even-strength goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
Despite logging 3:13 of power-play time against the Devils, Anisimov failed to produce on special teams Sunday, but he did score his seventh goal of 2019-20. The goal was his sixth point since returning from a groin injury that caused Anisimov to miss 10 games. For the season, he has eight points in 21 games.
More News
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Quickly opens scoring Monday•
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Set to make return•
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Returns to practice•
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Closing in on return•
-
Senators' Artem Anisimov: Headed for long-term absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.