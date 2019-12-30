Senators' Artem Anisimov: Salvages loss with goal

Anisimov scored an even-strength goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Despite logging 3:13 of power-play time against the Devils, Anisimov failed to produce on special teams Sunday, but he did score his seventh goal of 2019-20. The goal was his sixth point since returning from a groin injury that caused Anisimov to miss 10 games. For the season, he has eight points in 21 games.