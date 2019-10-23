Senators' Artem Anisimov: Set to miss 1-2 weeks

Anisimov will be sidelined 1-2 weeks due to a lower-body injury and has been designated for injured reserve.

Anisimov previously missed three games as a result of a lower-body issue, but it's unclear whether this is a new problem. In his five outings, the Russian notched one goal, four blocks and one hit while averaging 14:38 of ice time. With Colin White (hip) also on the shelf, the club recalled Logan Brown from the minors.