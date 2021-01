Anisimov posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Anisimov helped out on Nick Paul's goal in the second period, which gave the Senators a 3-2 lead at the time. More importantly, it was Anisimov's first point in three games this year. The Russian forward has added four shots on goal and a minus-1 rating. He struggled with 20 points and a minus-15 rating in 49 outings last year, and the early results suggest a bounce-back campaign isn't likely.