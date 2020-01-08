Senators' Artem Anisimov: Snipes lone Sens goal Tuesday

Anisimov scored his eighth goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, ripping a shot into the top corner past Ilya Samsonov on a 2-on-1, but the game was all Caps after that. Anisimov has only 10 points through 31 games this season, which could make it tough for the Senators to shed the 31-year-old's contract at the trade deadline if they're so inclined.