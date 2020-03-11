Senators' Artem Anisimov: Still sidelined

Anisimov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Ducks.

Anisimov will miss his third straight game after he suffered the upper-body injury in last Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh. In his stead, Chris Tierney will likely continue to assume the second-line center role. With the Senators headed for a back-to-back Wednesday against the Kings, Anisimov won't have to wait long to get another crack at returning to the lineup.