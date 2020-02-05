Senators' Artem Anisimov: Strikes with man advantage
Anisimov scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.
Anisimov's power-play goal at 3:16 of the third period knotted the score at 2-2 and ultimately sent the game into overtime. It was the 10th goal in 34 games for the first-year Senator, but his second in the last three games. The 31-year-old has four 20-goal seasons on his NHL resume but will be hard-pressed to get there with the offensively-challenged Senators.
