Senators' Artem Anisimov: Strikes with man advantage

Anisimov scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.

Anisimov's power-play goal at 3:16 of the third period knotted the score at 2-2 and ultimately sent the game into overtime. It was the 10th goal in 34 games for the first-year Senator, but his second in the last three games. The 31-year-old has four 20-goal seasons on his NHL resume but will be hard-pressed to get there with the offensively-challenged Senators.