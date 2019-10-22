Senators' Artem Anisimov: Suiting up Monday

Anisimov (lower body) will play in Monday's contest against the Stars.

Anisimov missed the last three games and hasn't suited up since Oct. 12. He scored one goal with a minus-6 rating in four games this season. The 31-year-old forward will jump into a bottom-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories