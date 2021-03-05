Anisimov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Anisimov's third-period tally didn't change the result, but it gave him three points in his last five games. The 32-year-old Russian has only four points and 17 shots on net in 12 outings. Anisimov has mostly seen bottom-six minutes, so there's not much to like from a fantasy perspective.