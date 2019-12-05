Senators' Artem Anisimov: Tickles twine on power play
Anisimov scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Anisimov tallied in the final second of a Jujhar Khaira minor penalty in the second period. Anisimov has just three goals in 11 games this season, with injuries plaguing the 31-year-old's season so far. He's produced 21 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating. Anisimov had no fewer than 31 points in a campaign over the last four years, but he'll need to stay healthy to have any chance of reaching that mark in 2019-20.
