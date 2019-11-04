Senators' Artem Anisimov: Unable to play Monday
Coach D.J. Smith said Anisimov (lower body) won't play in Monday's game against the Rangers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Smith confirmed that Anisimov traveled with the team to New York, but he doesn't have a chance to play until Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders. With Colin White dealing with a long-term hip injury, Anisimov's return can't come soon enough, as the team is rolling out Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov as its top two centers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.