Senators' Artem Anisimov: Unable to play Monday

Coach D.J. Smith said Anisimov (lower body) won't play in Monday's game against the Rangers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Smith confirmed that Anisimov traveled with the team to New York, but he doesn't have a chance to play until Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders. With Colin White dealing with a long-term hip injury, Anisimov's return can't come soon enough, as the team is rolling out Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov as its top two centers.