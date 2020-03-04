Senators' Artem Anisimov: Won't play Thursday
Anisimov (upper body) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Nicolas St-Pierre of 945 Unique FM reports.
Anisimov suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins and will miss at least one contest as a result. Chris Tierney will likely get the first crack at replacing Anisimov on Ottawa's top line against the Islanders.
