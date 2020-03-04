Play

Senators' Artem Anisimov: Won't return Tuesday

Anisimov exited Tuesday's game against the Penguins in the first period due to an upper-body injury and will not return.

Anisimov's 20 points over 48 games aren't particularly impressive, but the fact that 15 of them are goals boosts his fantasy value slightly. His next chance to retake the ice arrives Thursday when the Senators host the Pens.

