Zub (foot) was activated from long-term injured reserve on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zub will return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 23, a span of 16 games. The blueliner had two assists, 16 hits and 19 blocked shots in 11 games before his injury. Look for Zub to line up on the third pairing, alongside Tyler Kleven.