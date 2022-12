Zub (jaw) will need to pass another x-ray exam before being cleared for contact, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Wednesday.

Zub has already missed the club's last 11 contests and appears set to miss at least a few more as he awaits medical clearance. In his last seven games before getting hurt, the defenseman notched one goal, nine shots and 25 hits while averaging 22:03 of ice time.