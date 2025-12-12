Zub posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Zub's first point in three games since he missed a contest due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman has reclaimed his top-four role and should continue to function as a shutdown blueliner. He has 12 points, 33 shots, 35 hits, 45 blocks, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 29 appearances this season, putting him one point shy of matching his output from 2024-25.